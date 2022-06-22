You have to say thank you to NASA for your phone camera

June 22, 2022

Karen Hines June 22, 2022

Some time ago we told you about it Technologies created for space that were also useful for everyday life on the earth. There are many contributions from NASA in the fields of science and engineering, for example, you have to thank the US Space Agency for the cameras on your smartphones. Let’s see why.

The first portable digital camera was created in 1975 by Stephen Sasson, an engineer at Eastman Kodak, and it appears that NASA has nothing to do with it here. However, the creation of Sassoon is Thanks to Space Agency engineer, Eugene LallyWho invented the technology behind the first digital camera.

Laly was working on a method to determine the positions of astronauts in space, trying to solve this problem in 1961 by implementing mosaic sensors. In short, the engineer intended to photograph the astronauts in space to help them determine their locations.

Technology proposed by Lally in 1961 Developed by Bell Labs in 1973, which in turn led to the creation of a family of photodetectors, a technology essential in the development of the first ever digital camera. This discovery was used back in 1999, when Kyocera made it Released the world’s first camera phone: VP-210 (which you can see below).

Here is another thing NASA technology that can be very useful to us Earthlings.

