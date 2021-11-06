Scattered clouds over the weekend, partly cloudy Monday »ILMETEO.it

Weather forecast for 11/6/2021, Genoa. The day is characterized by partly cloudy skies, the minimum temperature is 12 ° C, the maximum is 14 ° C
Genoa weather forecast
Genoa, Saturday 6 November: General conditions for partly cloudy sky, minimum 12°C, maximum 14°C. In detail: very cloudy or overcast sky in the morning and afternoon, a few clouds in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 3 pm and will be 14 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 12 degrees Celsius at 7 am. The wind will be strong all day long coming from the north with a strength of about 37 km/h. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 p.m. with a UV value of 0.7, which corresponds to 282 W/m2.
Sunday 7 November: General conditions for partly cloudy sky, minimum 12 degrees Celsius, maximum 17 degrees Celsius. In particular, we will have a partly cloudy sky in the morning, some scattered clouds in the afternoon, and light clouds in the evening. The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 17 degrees Celsius at 3 pm, while the minimum at 2 am will be 12 degrees Celsius. The wind will be strong in the morning and afternoon, coming from the north, with a strength of about 38 km / h, and in the evening, the speed is moderate from the north, with a strength of about 31 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 2.2, corresponding to 486 W/m2.
Monday 8 November: The general conditions of the cloudy sky, the minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is 17 degrees Celsius. In detail: fleeting scattered clouds in the morning, cloudy or hazy skies in the afternoon and evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius at 2 pm, while the minimum at 11 pm will be 14 degrees Celsius. The winds will be moderate in the morning and afternoon, coming from the north, with a strength of between 20 and 25 km / h, and in the evening it will be strong from the north, with a strength of approximately 33 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 2.2, which corresponds to 494 W/m2.
Tuesday 9 November: The day is characterized by transient clouds, the minimum temperature is 12 ° C, the maximum is 15 ° C. In detail, we will have little clouds in the morning, scattered clouds during the rest of the day. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and will be 15 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 12 degrees Celsius at 8 am. The wind is strong from the north throughout the day, with a strength of about 34 km / h. The highest solar intensity at 11 am will be a UV value of 1.9, which corresponds to 459 W / m2.
More details and updates on the page Genoa weather
