Why is it so hot (and why is it getting worse)

Just talking about heat. It is so hot and hot that it has passed for three days in a row Earth’s highest average temperature ever recorded Since we are tracking it. Triple provided by several factors combined: Global Warming because of Climate change is the background to meteorological phenomena of short and intense duration typical of the hottest season. A recipe has consequences Danger to human healthanimals and our crops.

Yes, it’s hot and it’s only going to get hotter and hotter. Not just because Italy is in a gripHurricane Sharonwhich will stay on the peninsula for another week, but also why is that scorching heat It’s just one of the consequences Climate change. It is an “extreme event”, no longer episodic and contingent but systemic, which, with its effects, fuels climate change itself in a vicious and perilous cycle.

Forever July is the hottest month of the year , where stormy days and nights follow one another. If it is true that it is the hottest month Typical reasons Such as the fact that the Northern Hemisphere receives solar radiation almost vertically and for a longer period of time due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis; It is also true that there are some Abnormal causes behind these extremes.

So understanding why the temperature is rising responds not simply to meteorological reasons, but also to one of the biggest challenges facing all of humanity: effects of climate change. In fact, temperatures may be higher in the future, and every summer is not only the hottest season in history, but also the coolest because the next season will be even hotter.

Because it’s hot: typical causes

It is hot for many reasons, some of which are typical for the summer season, while others are caused by extreme phenomena. between Typical reasons From the hot season and the month of July there is how to receive sunlight for several hours a day and withtilt of the earth’s axis Which leads to an increase in radiation and, accordingly, an increase in surface temperature, but not only. In fact, there are also other factors that determine the rise in temperature and visualize this higher and these are:moisture and the air contour.

Because it is hot: unnaturally caused

the Abnormal causes The heat in Italy in the summer, but not only, are the reasons why these phenomena are continuous and extreme. So severe that a red alert was sounded in 15 Italian cities and next week in Temperatures They might come too to exceed 45°C. Heat peaks that will be increasingly common in the coming years and which, according to the latest studies, by the year 2100 will increase the likelihood of an even greater number of days up to 50 ° C.

In this Extreme hot play essential role Climate change because of human actions. Among them are, for example, emissions of climate-changing gases caused by human activities. The consequences of climate change today, week, month and year are added to the previous ones and are the cause of the aggravation of phenomena in the near future.

Thus, the absence of snow at high altitudes in the winter becomes the absence of water in the summer and the drought of today becomes an economic, social and health problem tomorrow. Today is hot, but tomorrow will be even hotter (estimated to be the worst summer on record) if we don’t try to stem the severe impacts of human-caused climate change.