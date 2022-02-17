Isabeque Lazio: contact the Assi Issa area

In cooperation with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the European Space Agency (ESA), Esabic Lazio has been launched: an invitation to companies, researchers, university professors and technical staff of research organizations who want to start their entrepreneurial activity in the space economy.

The region, through Lazio Innova, and the two space agencies supports start-up companies that intend to apply knowledge and space-derivation techniques in other sectors of activity.

The resources allocated to the Esabic Lazio appeal total one million euros (cofinancing of the Lazio region and ASI).

Each selected project is entitled to a maximum of €50,000 to cover costs associated with the prototyping phase, new product/service development and intellectual property protection. Startups will be incubated for a maximum of 24 months at the Spazio Attivo Roma Tecnopolo from Lazio Innova and will benefit from entrepreneurial and technical teaching, as well as technical support from ASI and ESA experts, and access to the European startup network. and partners, in search of more funding and access to investors, and the credibility of the Esa Space Solutions brand.

Three windows open in 2022: April 8, July 1, and November 4. It is also possible to participate in an in-depth webinar on the call on March 9 at 11:30 am.