When will click day be held?

The green light for Superbonus applications is approaching 80% for hotels and the tourism sector in general. Opening the platform for feature request is very important, as the request will be checked in chronological order of view.

The Hotel Rewardsor rather Super 80% Bonusis a scale if itthat is, included in the “financial incentives for tourism companies”, which they promoted Ministry of Tourism It is expected of National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The purpose is to help companies in this sector with Non-repayable contributions And the tax creditsintended to support the redevelopment of structures.

The Click today To be able to take advantage of the facility will be held February 28.

Hotel Bonus 2022: How to Apply?

You can apply for Hotel Reward 2022 The February 28 From 12 noon until 30 March 2022 at 5 pm Through the web platform of Invitalia.

In order to access, you must have a filedigital identity (SPID, CNS, CIE) and access to the reserved area to fill out the online application, the form already available on the website. Also, you must have one electronic signature and Certified email address (PEC).

Requests will be checked in Show chronological order. Moreover, in the month following the opening of applications, it will be possible amendment or To merge The request has already been submitted but in this case a new protocol and new chronological order will be set.

After checking the apps, within 60 days of closing the door, Invitalia will publish classification of requests received. funds allocated to the amount 600 million euros In 4 years.

How does the hotel reward 2022 work?

The Super Bonus 80% for Tourism It is the incentive directed to the structures operating in the tourism sector and in which they work Energy rehabilitation Building insurance.

The bonus consists of two distinct features: On the one hand there 80% tax credit From the expenses incurred to achieve the above interventions, on the other hand, it is possible to obtain Non-repayable scholarship.

The latter, in detail, can incur the following amounts: