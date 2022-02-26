Nissan Primastar has become a habitable truck signed by Dethleffs

The German specialist has well converted the Japanese company’s truck, to be ready for the first time in Europe. Four single berths

Maurizio Perterra February 26

The transition from truck to camper is certainly one of the liveliest phenomena of recent years, favored by closures and the rediscovered fun of a car vacation. Now Nissan is also making room with the Primastar Seaside, designed by the Japanese company along with Dethleffs, a German company that has specialized in truck conversions for more than 90 years. The car is designed to accommodate four people, but there are six seats in the cabin in total. Of these, the two fronts can be adjusted while the remaining four can be installed or removed individually without the use of tools.

Comfortable interior design – The car is equipped with household appliances such as a 36-liter refrigerator and two-burner gas stove. Then there’s an adjustable table and a set of cabinets for practically storing essentials at mealtimes. Deathlifts believed that the car could be as versatile as possible for trips outside the city. So there’s no shortage of a loading compartment, wardrobe and a generously sized roof box, in order to accommodate any bikes, strollers or surfboards. When it’s bedtime, passengers can count on four individual berths. Of those, two are in the retractable space on the roof, which can be opened if you wish to circulate air and sleep outdoors.

turbodiesel – Primastar Seaside is based on the richer configuration of the original truck, namely the Tekna, and is equipped with either a 150 or 170 hp 2.0 turbo diesel. If desired, you can choose between a manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox, in both cases with six speeds. Features include cruise control with a speed limiter, blind spot monitoring system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigator and DAB radio. Electrical systems, heating and water systems, structural modifications, high or pop-up ceiling installation, and thermal insulation. It will make its commercial debut in Europe in 2022, starting in Germany and then expanding into key markets.