When it arrives, what are the requirements and amounts

Pensions 2022, fourteenth: when did they arrive, what are they, requirements and amounts

In July, the retirement slip will be higher than usual. And to contribute to the increase in the amount will not only the 200-euro bonus introduced by the Energy and Aid Decree, but also the fourteenth bonus. Let’s see together who can benefit from it and for what amount.

L ‘snooze allowed July slip to retiredWho will see their pension amount next month? a plus Thanks to fourteenth and the €200 bonus.

there fourteenth On one annuity social increase Presented by art. 5 of Decree No. 81 of July 2, 2007It differs from the fourteenth for the employee’s work recognized in some collective agreements.

Fourteenth pensions 2022: Who is entitled to it, requirements and amount

there fourteenth pays for Owners of one or more pension schemes At the expense of compulsory general insurance:

employees;

special management for the self-employed;

for separate administration;

of alternate forms;

From the Clergy Fund.

To be eligible, you must meet the following Requirements:

After I completed 64 years of age by December 31 of the year of exchange;

of age by December 31 of the year of exchange; I own Income not exceeding twice the minimum pension stipulated in the Employees Pension Fund (In 2022 the amount is 6,816.55 euros). The income limit that must not be exceeded to be entitled to the fourteenth in 2022, therefore, is equal to 13633.10 €.

friendsOrdinary disability allowance Based on heirs’ pension.

amount fourteenth On pensions it is fixed every year, but it can vary according to some conditions, that is, depending on the years of restricted contributions and if the individual income is less than 1.5 times the minimum pension amount, or if it is between 1.5 and 2 times.

When is the fourteenth paid?

The fourteenth is paid every year with July slip The first bankable day of the month. For those who turn 64 after July 31, payment is expected in a month Dec.