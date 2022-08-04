When do they go out and where do they find them?

After taking a medicine exam, candidates’ first thought is when and how to find out Admission test results. So we provide you with the key dates that you should keep in mind to find out all about your score. To celebrate in the calendar is the date of September 14the day the test results will be published (anonymous) and you can really begin to understand how you went and if you have any chance of success.

But It will be on September 23 only that aspiring physicians will be able to consult – in the university’s designated department – Your questionnaire and find out your score in detail.

there National ranking Medicine Exam 2022 Instead it will be published on September 29always at Universitaly.

Medicine Exam Results 2022: When will they come out and where?

Starting September 14, after eight days of testing, you will be able to see your score. The However, the results published on September 14 are not nominal: To understand how many points you have scored, you will need to have the identification code on the day of the test with you.

The medical test results It is published in the reserved area of ​​Universitaly, which you can access using the access keys received at the time of registration.

The September 23, however, in the reserved area you can refer to your test, answer sheet, personal data sheet and your score in a candidature form.

The first important thing to understand is whether you have scored at least 20 points, which is necessary to qualify and enter Medicine Test Arrange.

Medicine Exam Result 2022: How is it calculated

Each candidate gets 1.5 points for each correct answer, 0 points for each blank answer and is given a penalty – 0.4 points in case of a wrong answer. The maximum score that can be achieved is a score of 90, and the minimum entry into the ranking, as stated – which below, in short, the test is definitely not passed – is a total of 20 points. If you exceed 20 points, you compete for the sites for which you expressed your preference at the time of registration and are included in the ranking. At this point, the one with the best score is entitled to a higher seat, and if it is within the number of seats available for the selected locations, Will be able to record if assigned or booked.

Medicine Test Results, How Ranking Works

On September 29, with the publication of the national ranking, anyone Pass the medical admission test You will know if it is ‘Assigned’ or ‘Reserved’ for the chosen university.

what does that mean? Those who are “assigned” re-enter places with first preference and must register within four days (excluding Saturdays and holidays). In the event of delay, he loses his right to join and is excluded from the ranking. On the other hand, those who are booked into advantageous first preference places are not included, but rather are booked into a later option. In this way, the reserved person can decide whether to register or wait for the other indicated sites according to the ranking pass to become available.