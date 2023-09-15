What will he look for and how will he try to understand the little-known Trump-Corriere.it

next week Volodymyr Zelensky He will relaunch the diplomatic offensive. On Tuesday, September 19, he will speak atUnited Nations General Assembly. He will also intervene on the same day Joe Biden. The two leaders could then meet at the same UN headquarters in New York. Or, as seems more likely, we will meet on Thursday, September 21, at the White House. However, Zelensky will stop WashingtonWhere he will meet with some Democratic and Republican legislators.

The dual mission between New York and Washington has two goals. At the United Nations, Zelensky will try to expand supportEven if it is only political, regarding the Ukrainian issue. A series of bilateral talks have already been planned, including one with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuIt is a staunch ally of the United States and the West, but has not joined the sanctions imposed on Russia.

In the American capital, the Ukrainian president will once again face each other directly Biden And with the leaders of the Republican Party. The conservatives control the House of Representatives and so far overwhelmingly support sending military aid to Kiev. However, concern is growing: the Trump minority is loudly calling for it Limit the money going to Ukraine. Zelensky will try to consolidate bipartisan consensus, at least between now and the spring of 2024. Then we will have to evaluate the impact Donald TrumpThe protagonist, almost certainly, Dominant of the Republican Party primaries.