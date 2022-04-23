Anyone who does not pay taxes is not a tax evader. In most cases, in fact, individuals and companies simply fail to meet deadlines. Those determined by the tax authorities to pay taxes and fees. This can happen, for example, when a company or a family is in a difficult situation and has to decide, respectively, whether to pay taxes, pay salaries to employees, or simply bring “bread to the table”. In these cases, the taxpayer offers the taxpayer the possibility to pay everything a little at a time, allowing them to avoid compulsory collection actions. Those that can lead, for example, to the administrative suspension of a car, but also to the closure of a current account.

What happens to unpaid back taxes and how to avoid the risks of foreclosure and administrative arrest

However, unless you fall into the statute of limitations, there is only one solution for unpaid back taxes. That is, you should always comply with the tax authorities, and may also repay the due through the facility which is generally the activation of the installment plan.

So what happens to unpaid back taxes? To the taxpayer, first of all, it will come fromrevenue collection agency The tax invoice with the statement regarding the total debt to be paid. Prior to the notification of the tax bill related to the back and unpaid taxes, in fact, there is no risk of foreclosure and administrative layoffs.

How do you pay taxes and fees to the IRS a little bit at a time?

Once the tax invoice arrives, the taxpayer can, within the given terms, decide to pay everything in one solution. Or activate your installment payment plan easily online. That is, by contacting the site Internet Revenue collection agency and login with your credentials. For example, using the Public Digital Identity System (SPID).

In this regard, it must be said that the tax authorities, for tax debts of up to 60 thousand euros, can allow citizens in economic difficulties to pay in installments with an extension plan of up to 6 years. Under certain circumstances, related to the taxpayer’s economic difficulty, the revenue collection agency can also approve an extraordinary tax debt payment plan in order to be able to pay off the debt in 10 years, and distribute it into 120 monthly installments.

