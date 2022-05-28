May 29, 2022

M: An internal investigation during an escape from New Jersey, the dismissal of a leader

Karen Hines May 29, 2022 1 min read

ETA adopted “a disciplinary action that resulted in the immediate dismissal of the supplier’s personnel” at the conclusion of an internal investigation of flight AZ609 on April 30 from New York JFK to Rome Fiumicino. This is what was read in an ETA memo after an investigation was carried out to verify “events relating to the momentary loss of radio communications between the cockpit and the offices set up for air traffic control, in particular while flying over French airspace.” The lack of communication, according to what the newspaper “Repubblica” expected, due to hypotheses that have not yet been clarified, among which is the drowsiness of the pilots.

This investigation, the airline asserts, “led to the identification of conduct inconsistent with established procedures by the captain during flight and after landing, or professional conduct inconsistent with the Code of Conduct and Business dictated by the Company that employees are required to strictly follow and, above all, inconsistencies between the commander’s statements and the results of the internal investigations.”

