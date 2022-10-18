October 18, 2022

Weekend forecasts for Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd are surprising. See updates »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines October 18, 2022 2 min read

Weather: Weekend, forecast for Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd is surprising. Let’s see the updates

Weekend weather forecastSurprising forecast for the upcoming weekend. There may be another one turning point On the weather front between Saturday 22 And the Sunday 23 October. But beware, not the change one would expect at the end of October!

Will open this weekend Saturday 22 Characterized by instability in Triveneto, Liguria di Levante and in most central regions (especially the Tyrrhenian side) where this would also be possible Is rainingAnd the Sometimes they are severe, because of the tail of the turmoil that will pass through the twenty-first Friday: by noon Saturday, however, they will already leave our country, giving them great sunny spaces again.
Good weather will also continue in the rest of the regions thanks to the further strengthening of the African Anticyclone Scipio.

Sunday 23 October Scipione It will move at a fast pace from North Africa to Central and Southern Europe. Basically, we will find ourselves completely surrounded by high African pressure, just as it usually does during the summer.
Another general increase in temperature with hot Which you will feel above all in the center and south of the Tyrrhenian, with the highest peaks wide 25/27 °C. On this summer-like day, only the northwest will be affected by the influence of the turbulent flow downhill from the Atlantic, so phenomena, even strong ones in the alpine regions, may occur in Val Aosta and Piedmont.

In short, everything is certain: something is literally going wrong in this strange period with autumn that does not want to arrive.

