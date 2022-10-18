This is what it is

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station has immortalized two flashes of blue light forming simultaneously on Earth. Explanation of phenomena.

a astronaut On-board International Space Station (ISS) I took an amazing photo of Earthon which two suggestive and mysterious appear Flashes of blue light. The first, the largest and most circular, is located below, somewhere on the Gulf of Thailand, while the second on the right appears as a beacon aiming at the South China Sea, while softly caressingEarth’s atmosphere. Image, Recently shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory, from the laboratory in orbit on October 30, 2021 with a digital camera equipped with a 28 mm lens, while the International Space Station accelerated at about 28 thousand kilometers per hour at an altitude of 422 kilometers. So what are these two strange blue lights captured at the same time?

Credit NASA Earth Observatory

The first phenomenon in the Gulf of Thailand (or Gulf of Siam) is only one phenomenon Amazing and powerful lightning Throwing itself into the sky between Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. Observing lightning strikes is not easy from the International Space Station, simply because the International Space Station flies higher than the clouds and these phenomena are generated beneath them, directed towards the Earth’s surface. However, in this case, the electric discharge is formed in an open area of ​​atmospheric formation; This allowed the light to scatter through the jagged edges of the surrounding clouds, which instantly lit up to an intense, brilliant blue.

Credit NASA Earth Observatory See also How many satellites and debris around the earth! Pirate Wozniak shows the cloud

The second blue light, which appears on the right like a large beacon, is just there the moon It also rises over the South China Sea (watching it from space). The light is blue for the same reason sky It appears in this color. How Explained by NASAWhen sunlight (which is not white but has all the colors of the rainbow) passes through Earth’s atmosphere, photons interact with the particles stuck in it: because colors have different wavelengths, not all do the same. Blue, for example, has wavelengths shorter and smaller Compared to red and orange (which have longer and larger ones), so It first reacts with molecules in the air It spreads and scattered all over the place. This is why the sky appears blue to us and why the reflected light of the Moon in the ISS shot appears this color; Earth’s moon, in fact, is futuristically close to the planet and scatters the reflected light through the Earth’s atmosphere, making it blue in color.