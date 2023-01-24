January 24, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weather, snow present postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture

Karen Hines January 24, 2023 2 min read

It’s been some time… It’s been a long time since our mountains weren’t covered with snow – especially the Apennines and the island reliefs. Yes, because in the last two years of winter, there are no weather conditions even in the shade, let alone cold and snow.

This year, after the initial ordeals, Winter got his revenge in a big way. It probably won’t be enough yet, but trust me, given the starting conditions, we’re already at a good point. The result is there for all to see, or nearly so. For it is clear, as you often understand in these circumstances, that there are regions in Italy where it snows abundantly while in others much less.

This does not mean, however, that winter has made itself felt. If you also try to take a nice virtual webcam tour, you can see adorable winter postcards. What are the winter postcards that snow gives us, that atmospheric element so desired and praised by so many.

Just think of all the people who flock to mountain resorts. The Alps, the Apennines, but also the bas-reliefs of Sardinia and Sicily. Why yes, we are talking about regions where snow has been lost for a very long time.

However, it may not have ended there. It will be cold all week and there will be a significant drop in circulation leading to more precipitation. Contributions of cold air will return near the weekend and there may still be some on Blackbird days.

Winter is just beginningAhead of us is February, which promises battle and can give us another wonderful winter postcard.

See also  What is in the center of galaxies? We finally found out

snow italia1 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia2 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia3 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia4 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picturesnow italia5 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia6 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia7 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia8 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picturesnow italia9 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picturesnow italia10 1 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picturesnow italia11 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picture

snow italia12 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picture
An aerial view of a small town, houses and roofs covered in snow at Diano D’Alba in Piedmont, northern Italy.
snow italia13 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture
Madonna di Campiglio ski resort in the morning, Italian Alps, Italy
snow italia14 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picture
A view of a rural village called “Pietracolora” covered in snow on the Italian Apennine Mountains near Bologna. Italy
snow italia15 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picture
View of medieval small town and vineyards on hill covered with snow under blue sky in Piedmont, northern Italy.
snow italia16 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished ones. picture
Snow-capped little village of Val de Funes, with the Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy.
snow italia17 - Weather, snow offers postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture
View of the small town of Corneliano d’Alba covered in snow in Piedmont, northern Italy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

space, made the most accurate map of Io, the infernal moon of Jupiter

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Comes the answer that no one wants

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Giorni della Merla, will the tradition be respected this year? We reveal the latest news »ILMETEO.it

January 23, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Two meters of snow in Rimini, Apennines. When a woman goes missing, efforts are made to save her 50 cats and dogs

January 24, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Made famous by The White Lotus, Villa Tasca can be rented on Airbnb: €5,500 per night

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

This is where the actress’ estate goes

January 24, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather, snow present postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines