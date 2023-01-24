Weather, snow present postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture

It’s been some time… It’s been a long time since our mountains weren’t covered with snow – especially the Apennines and the island reliefs. Yes, because in the last two years of winter, there are no weather conditions even in the shade, let alone cold and snow.

This year, after the initial ordeals, Winter got his revenge in a big way. It probably won’t be enough yet, but trust me, given the starting conditions, we’re already at a good point. The result is there for all to see, or nearly so. For it is clear, as you often understand in these circumstances, that there are regions in Italy where it snows abundantly while in others much less.

This does not mean, however, that winter has made itself felt. If you also try to take a nice virtual webcam tour, you can see adorable winter postcards. What are the winter postcards that snow gives us, that atmospheric element so desired and praised by so many.

Just think of all the people who flock to mountain resorts. The Alps, the Apennines, but also the bas-reliefs of Sardinia and Sicily. Why yes, we are talking about regions where snow has been lost for a very long time.

However, it may not have ended there. It will be cold all week and there will be a significant drop in circulation leading to more precipitation. Contributions of cold air will return near the weekend and there may still be some on Blackbird days.

Winter is just beginningAhead of us is February, which promises battle and can give us another wonderful winter postcard.