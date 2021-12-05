December 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Space tourism, on the launch pad at Bagconnor La Soyuz which will bring Japanese tourists into orbit

Space tourism, on the launch pad at Bagconnor La Soyuz which will bring Japanese tourists into orbit

Karen Hines December 6, 2021 4 min read

successfully registered!
Please click on the link sent in the message sent to

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211205/turismo-spaziale-in-rampa-di-lancio-a-bajkonur-la-soyuz-che-portera-in-orbita-i-turisti-giapponesi-14055924.html

See also  Check Juno, flybys of Ganymede and Jupiter have been reconstructed in a video sequence

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

the news

that it

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/802/46/8024687_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82c950e7f91074e66da9979eb364f89c.jpg

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

world and space

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which will launch the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft into orbit with Japanese space tourists and a Russian cosmonaut, has been installed on the Baikonur launch pad.

The launch date is set for 11:38 local time on December 8. Docking at the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for 19:41 the same day. The crew will spend 12 days on the International Space Station.

Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, his assistant Yuzu Hirano, who will resume his activities on YouTube, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Mysurin will leave for the station aboard the Soyuz MS-20.

The last flight of the Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station with a space tourist on board was made in October 2009.

On the front of the rocket, in addition to the Russian flag, there is also the Japanese flag. On the diver there are also the emblems of Roskosmos, Space Adventures, and the personal emblem of Yusaku Maedzawa, consisting of the letters M and Z.

New Year’s packages were also loaded onto the spacecraft of the Russian crew members currently serving at the station: Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. They will receive welcome letters from family and friends, personalized gifts and favorite music, as well as homemade dishes for the festive table.

See also  La Maddalena, medical department toward closure, alarming

The reserve crew includes Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Japanese cosmonaut Shun Ogisu.

The crew of Mission 66 currently operating on the International Space Station representing cosmonauts Piotr Dubrov and astronaut Mark Vande He, as well as members of the Crew-3 mission, arrived aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance capsule: Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn and W. German Matthias Maurer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Soyuz was launched with two other Galileo satellites – space and astronomy

December 5, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Rules for bars, restaurants, gyms and hotels

December 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

A pair of near-Earth black holes: the disturbing and astonishing Hubble discovery

December 5, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Omicron was in the United States before it was discovered. Israel is already thinking about a fourth dose

December 6, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Citizenship income progressed to 21

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Billion dollars for his social network “La Verità”

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Space tourism, on the launch pad at Bagconnor La Soyuz which will bring Japanese tourists into orbit

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines