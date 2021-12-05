Space tourism, on the launch pad at Bagconnor La Soyuz which will bring Japanese tourists into orbit

successfully registered!
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which will launch the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft into orbit with Japanese space tourists and a Russian cosmonaut, has been installed on the Baikonur launch pad.
The launch date is set for 11:38 local time on December 8. Docking at the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for 19:41 the same day. The crew will spend 12 days on the International Space Station.
Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, his assistant Yuzu Hirano, who will resume his activities on YouTube, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Mysurin will leave for the station aboard the Soyuz MS-20.
The last flight of the Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station with a space tourist on board was made in October 2009.
On the front of the rocket, in addition to the Russian flag, there is also the Japanese flag. On the diver there are also the emblems of Roskosmos, Space Adventures, and the personal emblem of Yusaku Maedzawa, consisting of the letters M and Z.
#Video: Soyuz-2.1a cruise missile # Syosms 20 On the morning of December 5, it was installed on the launch pad of Site No. 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
🇷🇺🚀🇯🇵 On December 8, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his cosmonaut Yuzu Hirano should go to the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/5O7KIHLX2f
– roscosmos December 5, 2021
New Year’s packages were also loaded onto the spacecraft of the Russian crew members currently serving at the station: Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. They will receive welcome letters from family and friends, personalized gifts and favorite music, as well as homemade dishes for the festive table.
The reserve crew includes Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Japanese cosmonaut Shun Ogisu.
The crew of Mission 66 currently operating on the International Space Station representing cosmonauts Piotr Dubrov and astronaut Mark Vande He, as well as members of the Crew-3 mission, arrived aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance capsule: Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn and W. German Matthias Maurer.
