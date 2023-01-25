The rotation of the Earth’s inner core appears to have reversed

We often think we need a vacation because the days never end. However, it may not just be a sign that you need a rest: In fact, scientists have revealed that the days have passed Earth Maybe An increase in heightThanks to changes in the rotation of the inner core of our planet. The speed and direction in which they rotate is determined by the magnetic field created by the liquid outer core that surrounds it. The Earth’s interior is made like an onion, with its solid inner core of iron and nickel measuring 745 miles in radius—about three-quarters the size of the moon—and as hot as the sun.

It is surrounded by a liquid outer core of molten iron and nickel and is about 1,500 miles thick. This outer core is surrounded by a mantle of hot rock 1,800 miles thick and covered by a thin, cold, rocky crust on the surface.

More information







An asteroid approaching Earth: It will pass on January 26, and it will be closer than the moon

The fact that the inner core is within the liquid core means that it is able to rotate independently of the Earth’s rotation; Spin is thought to be largely determined by the Earth’s magnetic field, generated by the outer core.

As heat escapes from the inner core, the iron in the outer core moves by convection and the movement generates strong electric currents.

The Earth’s rotation on its axis causes these electric currents to form a magnetic field that extends around the planet and into space. But the effect of this on the inner core’s rotation is offset by the effects of the mantle’s gravity, slowing it down or turning it into an oscillation.

However, how the inner core rotates is often debated, largely because it is impossible to observe it directly, so researchers have to rely on indirect measurements to explain its motion pattern, speed, and cause.

After 2009, seismic wave properties indicated that the inner core was moving more slowly than the rest of the planet. The data also showed scientists that the inner core reverses its rotation once every 70 years, with the last turning point occurring in the 1970s. This was related to the regular changes in the Earth’s magnetic field and the length of the day. The paper’s authors write: “These observations provide evidence for dynamic interactions between Earth’s layers, from the deepest interior to the surface, possibly due to gravitational coupling and exchange of angular momentum from the core and mantle to the surface.”