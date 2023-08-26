Watch the Earth and Moon video taken from Mars by Mars Express!

The footage was taken by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express probe from May 15 to June 2, 2023. Here it is, the Earth and the Moon from Mars!

The image sequence was obtained by the ultra-high-resolution channel of the European Space Agency’s Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera, which is mainly used to observe the two Martian moons (Phobos and Deimos). The video shows the Earth and Moon taken on May 15, 21, 27, and June 2, 2023 (covering more than half of the Moon’s monthly orbit around Earth). The last image in the sequence marks the anniversary of the launch of the Mars Express on June 2, 2003. Below is the video:

Some information about the red planet

Mars Inside, it has a dense core made of iron, nickel and sulfur. The core is surrounded by a rocky mantle, between 1,240 and 1,880 kilometers thick, and a crust of rocks. Iron, magnesium, aluminum, calcium and potassium At a depth of between 10 and 50 km. Mars has a thin atmosphere made up mostly of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and argon gas, and provides little protection from the impacts of bodies such as meteorites, asteroids and comets. The temperature varies in the range [-153; 20] Celsius Since the atmosphere is very thin, the temperature of the atmosphere sun He easily escapes from the planet. Of course, the temperature also varies according to the region. Sometimes, the winds on Mars are strong enough to trigger dust storms covering most parts of the planet. After these storms pass, it can take months before the dust settles.

Rivers and deltas on the red planet

From the analyzed data, this is shown Mars It contained ancient networks of river valleys, deltas, and lake beds, as well as surface rocks and minerals that could only form in the presence of liquid water. Perhaps the Red Planet suffered Huge floods about 3.5 billion years ago. There is water on Mars today, but the Martian atmosphere is too thin for liquid water to exist on the surface. Today, the water exists as water ice just below the surface in the polar regions and flows seasonally down some slopes and crater walls.

source: European Space AgencyCover image courtesy of the European Space Agency