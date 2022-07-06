Want to host a medical music evening?

We tour Italy with a meditative concert at 432Hz, with original soundtracks and songs from the Amazonian tradition (see video below)
Magic, care, beauty and pure love!
what are you looking for?
OM Shanti is an event suitable for yoga rooms, holistic centers, eco villages, eco farmhouses, but also places in nature and private places.
It’s the perfect complement to yoga retreats, meditation and introspection circles, or to a simple evening carried on the wings of medicinal music.
who are we?
Kris-Ma and Lord Caboclo: A vocal duo formed three years ago with the goal of positioning themselves at the service of medical music, both inside and outside of care ceremonies.
(two voices, two guitars, shamanic and local drums, native flute, Tibetan bells, wara and other ethnic instruments)
OM Shanti video:
Contacts
WhatsApp and Telegram: 3487758341 (Kris-Ma)
Email: fasic [at] yahoo.com (Lord Kapoklo)
Other links
Website: krisma.altervista.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AguaDeMiVida/
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/agua-de-mi-vida
What is medical music?
It is a genre that brings together a large collection of songs, mantras and hymns drawn from the world’s indigenous and spiritual traditions, which have spread along with healing ceremonies with major plants (actually medicines).
The term ‘medicine’ also refers to the awareness that music, accompanied by the right intention, has the power to reconnect everyone to the original source of being, and this is where the real cure is.
It is a phenomenon that is still underground but gives clear indications of an upcoming eruption. There are excellent conditions for predicting that medical music will be the most popular genre in the near future, as sound will be used to restore psychophysical balance and treat diseases.
