Extreme heat, here’s the picture from space

Intense Recorded on Earth these standard days. Air temperatures above 10°C and above average for this time of year have been ‘translated’ into gorgeous images of certain regions of Europe, the United States and Asia taken in June 2022, the month that set a record for the most extreme temperatures. The European Space Agency has just released the images that were detected by an instrument installed on the International Space Station that were taken Photography subordinate hot and recent maximum surface temperatures for some European cities, including Milan, Paris and Prague.

The European Space Agency explains that the instrument, called Ecostress, is owned by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Jpl) and is important because it helps develop the new Copernicus Sentinel satellite that will carry out the Earth’s Surface Temperature Monitoring (Lstm) mission. and NASA to give an ‘Answer on Climate change“Thanks to the Framework Agreement, recently signed by the two space agencies, for the Strategic Partnership in Earth System Sciences. Commenting on the images captured by the International Space Station, the European Space Agency confirmed that” the fear is that these waves of hot The extreme early seasons are just a taste of what could soon become the norm as climate change continues. ”

The European Space Agency also warned that “for those in the city, heat dissipates more slowly, creating ‘urban heat islands’ that make everyday life more stressful.” The European Space Agency is using the Ecostress tool to simulate data that the Lstm mission will eventually return and that will provide “regular measurements of Earth’s surface temperature,” promising it will also be a “turning point” for “city planners and farmers.” ESA and NASA are working together, closely, to make the most of the two space missions and in a synergistic manner, including the Jpl Surface Biology and Geology mission.