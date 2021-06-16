USA: A group of Republican lawmakers calls for the impeachment of Fauci-Ultima Ora

June 16, 2021

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, June 15 – Several Republican lawmakers who have opposed mask-wearing commitments and lockdowns during the pandemic are calling for the removal of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, the most famous American face in the fight. Against the virus and monster of Donald Trump.

“Dr Fauci was not elected by Americans, he was not chosen to direct our economy, or to make a decision about educating children by bypassing their parents, he practically dominated our lives for more than a year,” denounced Marjorie Taylor-Green. He introduced a bill to remove the well-known immunologist.

The measure has no chance of approval in the Democratic-controlled room, but it has won the support of half a dozen Republican parliamentarians, who have accused the world of cheating the country and lying about the origins of the virus. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


