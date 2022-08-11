New York traffic tax comes from $23 a day

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sting is coming to New York motorists. The Big Apple could levy a traffic congestion tax of up to $23 a day next year, which according to a study released yesterday will reduce the number of cars entering Manhattan by 15%-20%. According to US media, the city wants to charge a daily variable fee for cars entering or staying within the area between 60th Street and Battery Park, at the southern tip of Manhattan.

New York, which has the busiest US traffic, will be the first major US city to follow London, which introduced a similar tax in 2003. The plan was approved by local authorities in 2019 and was originally scheduled to start in 2021. The government has not taken Federalism led by Donald Trump no action.

The Federal Highway Administration (Fhwa), which has to give the green light for the measure, said it had approved the required environmental assessment and the agency would review public comments sent by September 9. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which handles public transportation in upstate New York, the tax can be in effect for up to 10 months after approval.

“It’s good for the environment, for public transportation, for New York and for the region,” said Jano Lieber, CEO of MTA. Passenger car drivers can pay between $9 and $23 to enter the “red” zone at rush hour, while the nightly fee can be $5.