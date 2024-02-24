United Airlines to increase seasonal connections between Rome and US in 2024

Flights between Rome and Washington DC operate almost year-round, increasing to one to two flights per day during the summer peak.

Rome – United Airlines will increase its seasonal connections from Rome to Washington D.C., Chicago O'Hare and San Francisco by 2024. Direct flights from Rome to Washington DC will run year-round from 16, almost two months earlier. From February 2024 to 6 January 2025. During summer, there are one to two daily flights. Flights between Rome and Chicago will begin on March 8, 2024, and flights between Rome and San Francisco on March 30, 2024, in both cases a month earlier than originally planned. Italian customers will now have more travel and time options to visit destinations across the US and the Americas.

Enhanced seasonal connections and additional flights from Rome to the US, United's already operating year-round daily routes from Rome and Milan to New York/Newark, as well as daily seasonal flights from Milan to Chicago O'Hare and Venice and Venice. Naples to New York/Newark. By the summer of 2024, United will offer eleven daily direct flights from Italy to the US.

“We are pleased to increase our seasonal connections from Rome to the US in the summer of 2024, allowing our customers in Italy to book their next trip to the US earlier than expected,” said Marcel Fuchs, United Airlines' executive director of international sales. . “In the summer of 2024, United will operate the largest summer transatlantic schedule in its history, giving its customers even better travel choices and the opportunity to explore more U.S. destinations through our U.S. hubs.”

“United is pleased to announce additional services to key destinations such as Newark, Washington DC, Chicago O'Hare and San Francisco, improving connectivity between Rome and the US and supporting seasonal trends,” said Aeroporti di Roma. Aeroporti di Roma's Chief Aviation Officer Ivan Passato – This is proof of the valuable and long-standing partnership with United and confirms the strong demand from North America, which we are ready to welcome with the excellence that our airport offers with 5. Star Skytrax rating. “

With direct flights to 38 foreign destinations in the summer of 2024, the increase in flights to/from the United States is the highest in the company's history, leading U.S. Airlines and the largest transatlantic carriers. All other US carriers. United remains the only airline to connect the United States directly to Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife. United's 2024 summer schedule includes new connections from Faro to New York/Newark, Athens to Chicago O'Hare, Barcelona to San Francisco, the reopening of the seasonal Reykjavík-New York/Newark flight and additional flights from Brussels. United will operate its seasonal summer flight Malaga-New York/Newark daily starting May 3, 2024. Also, the airline will soon reopen some of its most popular seasonal routes from Nice, Lisbon, Milan and Naples. Greater flexibility for clients, including time to explore locations in the United States.

Rome (FCO) – Washington DC (IAD)

Flight frequency for departure and arrival is seasonal

UA 885 FCO IAD 10:30 14:10 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 16 Feb 2024 – 6 Jan 2025

UA 127 FCO IAD

3.40pm 7.50pm Daily Boeing 767-300

3 May – 26 October 2024

UA 884 IAD FCO 17:35 08:15 +1 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 15 Feb 2024 – 5 Jan 2025

UA 126 IAD FCO 10.15pm 1.10pm +1 Daily Boeing 767-300

2 May – 25 October 2024

Operating times are expressed in local times and are subject to variations.

Note: UA 126/127 will operate with Boeing 787-8 till May 24 (from FCO)

Rome (FCO) – Chicago (ORD)

Flight frequency for departure and arrival is seasonal

UA 971 FCO ORD 09:45 13:05 Daily Boeing 787-10 8 March – 26 October 2024

UA 970 ORD FCO 15:40 07:55 +1 Daily Boeing 787-10 7 Mar – 25 Oct 2024

Operating times are expressed in local times and are subject to variations.

NB: Operated with Boeing 787-8 until 3 May 2024 (by FCO)

Rome (FCO) – San Francisco (SFO)

Flight frequency for departure and arrival is seasonal

UA 506 FCO SFO 15:20 19:00 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 31 Mar – 26 Oct 2024

UA 507 SFO FCO

4.30pm 1.20pm+1 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 30 March – 25 October 2024

Operating times are expressed in local times and are subject to variations.

Note: Conducted 6 times a week (Tuesday from SFO, Wednesday from FCO) for the month of April 2024

Rome (FCO) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Flight frequency for departure and arrival is seasonal

UA 41 FCO EWR 11:00 14:25 Daily Boeing 777-200ER Year round

UA 509 FCO EWR 12:55 16:25 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 31 Mar – 26 Oct 2024

UA 40 EWR FCO 17:30 07:45 +1 Daily Boeing 777-200ER Year round

UA 510 EWR FCO 20:40 10:55 +1 Daily Boeing 777-200ER 30 March – 25 October 2024

Operating times are expressed in local times and are subject to variations.

Note: UA 509/510 will be operated with Boeing 767-400 until 24 May 2024 (by FCO)

United travel experience

United PolarisSM Business Class offers a premium travel experience that prioritizes relaxation and comfort with premium in-flight dining, Therabody and Saks Fifth Avenue amenities, and lie-flat seats with aisle access.

United Premium PlusSM offers a larger seat with more leg and arm room and more recline than a standard Economy Plus or Economy seat, as well as an amenity kit, a Saks Fifth Avenue blanket and a plush pillow.

United Premium PlusSM offers more legroom and more personal space. Located at the front of the economy cabin, the seats allow for quick exit upon arrival. Economy Plus seats are available on all Atlantic flights.

United Airlines Economy Class offers complimentary meals, soft drinks, juice, beer and wine, tea, coffee and in-flight entertainment. On most aircraft, the seats are equipped with adjustable headrests and an on-demand personal entertainment system.

United in Italy

United Airlines has been in Italy since 1997. United offers year-round daily connections from Rome and Milan to New York/Newark, daily connections from Rome to Chicago, Washington Dulles and San Francisco, Milan to Chicago, and Venice and Naples. in New York/Newark. United Airlines customers in Italy can book flights on united.com by contacting the United Reservation Center at 02-6963-3256 (Milan) and 06-66-05-3030 (Rome) or at their travel agency.

United Airlines

United's mission is “Leading the Good Way.” From our US hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United has the largest and most complete network of North American carriers and is now the world's largest airline by miles. For available seats. To learn how to join the United team, visit www.united.com/careers and for more information about the company, visit www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL.”