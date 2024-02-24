Euronics opens here, a lot of jobs: how to apply

New Euronics opening: many jobs available (pianetacellore.it)

Euronics is a well-known electronics series that is present in almost all regions of our country. In the following text we want to inform you about a new store that is about to open in a specific area. There will be a lot of new jobs available. Below are all the details regarding the duties and how to apply for the job.

euronics Specializing in selling technological, electronic and information technology products. It is a leading brand in the sale and distribution of consumer devices, smartphones and many other technological and electronic products.

They are located in Italy More than 500 points of sale euronics. Thus, the brand is well rooted in the region and is present in all regions of our country, which confirms how frequently people choose these points of sale and their safety.

do you know that A new Euronics store is about to open In a certain region of our country? In the following lines, we will provide you with all the information in this regard How to submit your application if necessary To work in this new store of the well-known brand.

New Euronics store: many functions available

I New Euronics store Which is about to leave is located in Piedmont specifically Gozano(in the province of Novara). Specifically, this new store will be opening along Lake Orta State Road, in an area with a lot of traffic.

It has not been officially determined yet Opening date From the new Euronics electronics store. But soon we will contact him.

While awaiting more confirmed news on this matter, Euronics has already begun looking for several desirable personalities to hire within the organizational chart of the new Gozzano store. Specifically, they at least look out for each other 20 sales representatives.

How to apply for this job in Gozano office? In the next paragraph we will give you all the precious information to know how to go ahead with sending your application and CV. Here are all the details about it.

How to apply

It will be possible to submit the application to be able to reach the job interview and perhaps start working in this new store in a simple, so to speak, traditional way.

In fact, everyone interested wouldn't have to do anything else Submit your application directly on the Euronics public website. It will also be possible to select the store you want to work in and proceed with sending your CV.

All applications received on the site will be taken care of by managers and it will be possible to hope for immediate access to a job interview. Highly desirable position Which can be interesting for those with sales experience and for those familiar with the technology and electronics sector.