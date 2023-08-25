Ukrainian intelligence warns of the bombing of Ukrainian drones over Crimea: “Victory is just around the corner: there will be a ground operation”

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had repelled an attack by 42 Ukrainian drones and an S-200 missile in the Kaluga region of Crimea. According to the ministry, of the 42 downed drones, “9 of them were destroyed on the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” while another 33 were hit by electronic countermeasures and crashed without reaching their target. As for the missile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had intercepted an attempt to hit the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, with an S-200 missile, “which was detected and destroyed by air defense systems.” As reported on Telegram by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the pro-Russian governor of Sevastopol, “Several drones were destroyed at Cape Chersonese, on the outskirts of Sevastopol, about 10 kilometers from Sevastopol, the main port of the Russian ships.”

Chief of Military Intelligence in Kiev: “Victory in Crimea is just around the corner”

A few hours before the drone attack, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, declared, “The significance of this special operation is, first of all, that people believe in it. First of all, people are not even on the territory of mainland Ukraine, but in the Crimea. So that they remember and believe that victory is just around the corner. And their liberation is not far off either. ” Then Budanov wanted to reassure the Crimeans: no one will leave them there. When certain attacks are carried out on the territory of the Crimea, it will not end there, there will be a ground operation, there will be a return of our lands. And soon What will wait for everyone to return home Finally, Budanov believes that any diplomatic effort without the presence of “real force” may not lead to any tangible results.

According to Ukrainian media reports, 3 people were killed in an attack on the village of Perevalny in the Simferopol region of Crimea. The Telegram channel spreads the news Crimean windsQuoted by Rbc-Ukraine on the same social platform. The 126th separate brigade of the Coast Guard of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was stationed in the area, and the attack killed three people and wounded several others.

Attacks on Odessa

But in the past few hours, according to the reports of the armed forces in Kiev, all the cruise missiles fired by the Russians at the Odessa region have been shot down. This was announced by Sergei Prachuk, a spokesman for the regional military administration: “This time the enemy sent two Kalibr missiles from the Sea of ​​Azov towards the center of the region. The Air Defense Forces did a great job, both missiles were destroyed.”

