Uber Eats renews French Ligue 1 title sponsorship for two years

(by Nicola Mandaglio) – The French Professional Football League Announcing the extension of the commercial partnership with the Uber Eats delivery chain (the championship’s main sponsor) for two more seasons.

there LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) The Board of Directors met to ratify the renewal of the naming agreement between Ligue 1 and Uber Eats for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

As the main sponsor, the delivery specialist group will continue to give its name to the Ligue 1 Championship, but also to the eLigue 1 (The National Esports Championship).

Partnership, which, according to the developments of the French newspaper, to liberate, will be slightly re-evaluated compared to the first year of the decade (2018/19 season). About 16 million euros for the 2022/23 season and 17 million euros for the 2023-24 season.

enough to satisfy Vincent Labron, President of LFP: “We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Uber Eats and to see a major global brand renew its trust with LFP and French clubs. This important agreement also reinforces the new momentum witnessed in the first division Uber Eats this season, with the presence of major French and international stars. The development of our important partnership with Uber Eats will allow us to continue the development process of Ligue1 while introducing new activations to French football fans.“.