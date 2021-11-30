December 1, 2021

To ensure a long life for the brain, this aspect that many ignore will be essential

Karen Hines November 30, 2021 2 min read

Among the most aggressive diseases of our century, the place of honor certainly goes to diseases of the brain. Cognitive decline, memory loss, and Alzheimer’s disease are among the most prevalent threats worldwide.

It is still difficult to determine how to prevent these diseases, because they remain partially unknown even to experts. However, what is known is that the lifestyle and daily actions we decide to take are important to keep the brain active and young.

In particular, to have a healthy and active brain for a long time, one must pay close attention to a problem. In Italy, 7 million people suffer from this disease, but many of them ignore it. That’s what it is.

Brain health isn’t just a matter of demographics. Our lifestyle, habits, and diet can greatly affect the well-being of our minds. Regarding nutrition, in fact, Here are the foods that will be great for the brain as they will ward off Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

An aspect that we always ignore

In addition, there are other factors that are important to the brain. One of those would be listening.

In fact, as Humanitas Research Hospital reported, those who have problems with he heard It may risk accelerating cognitive decline 30-40% more than others.

Science has yet to provide definitive answers regarding this link. Although, it would be clear that protecting one’s hearing would also be a good option for the brain. That is why this aspect, which many ignore, will be fundamental to ensuring a long life for the brain, but that is not all.

See also  No to health and social workers instead of nurses in nursing homes ...

Another problem that we don’t often give weight to

In addition to hearing problems, disturbed sleep and actual insomnia can accelerate cognitive decline. Moreover, insomnia will also influence another epidemic today: depression.

In this regard, we affirm that, If at the age of 50 we sleep too little and poorly, then this may be the fault of this change in our body.

Other factors that affect brain health

Remember that a smoking habit can also be an enemy of our cognitive well-being, as well as a sedentary lifestyle and loneliness. These last two problems, in particular, are particularly typical of older adults. That is why it is important to try to stimulate our loved ones to communicate as much as possible, to keep the brain as active as possible.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek an opinion Always doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

