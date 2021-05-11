May 11, 2021

Signs of the awakening of two supermassive black holes – space and astronomy

Karen Hines May 11, 2021 1 min read

They were captured, in X-rays, as a sign of the awakening of two supermassive black holes: they inhabit the center of two galaxies that were previously considered inactive. This is what emerged from the study published in Nature by the German Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (Mpe). Also among the authors is Italian Gabriel Ponti of the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Milan. The study will help astrophysicists to better understand the activity of black holes in low-mass galaxies.

The result was obtained thanks to observations of the eRosita X-ray Space Telescope, operated by the Mpe Institute. Central regions of galaxies that host black holes millions or billions of times the mass of the sun, also called quasars or energetic galactic cores, are so bright that distant universe beacon experts consider them.

The two galactic cores – German astrophysicists explain – emit strong glows in X-rays every few hours, reaching brightness peaks similar to those produced by a galaxy such as the Milky Way. They concluded that this impulse behavior could be caused by a star or celestial body of it. A similar mass, orbiting one of the giant black holes in the central regions of the two galaxies.

