Three yellow cards in the 5th minute and a penalty kick turned down, and he was driving too aggressively

He had his work cut out for him last Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in the Roma-Lazio derby, where he booked 8 players, had to calm down signs of fighting, and even made some bad decisions by Marco Guida, the referee chosen by UEFA for Atletico Madrid. – Borussia Dortmund, Champions League quarter-final first leg. In Italy as in Europe it is not considered number 1 however Usually gives warranty and reliability. Let's see how Campania Whistle performed yesterday.

Guida's history with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

The Italian referee has just seven Champions League group stage matches under his belt He has never been in charge of a quarter-finalWhile he managed two rounds of the European League. There was no precedent with Simeone's team – which, let's remember, knocked out Inter on penalties in the round of 16, nor with the German team in the yellow-black.

The referee warned four players

With the help of assistants Carbone and Peretti, with Marisca the fourth man, Valerie al var i irati alavarThe referee warned 4 players: Can (B), Leno (A), Llorente (A), Mattsen (B), and Jimenez (A).

Atletico Madrid – Borussia Dortmund, slow motion situations

These are questionable episodes. Geda's refereeing was harsh from the start, as he received three yellow cards between the 24th and 29th minutes: a foul from Emre Can, a stampede from Leno, and repeated protests from Llorente. The game calmed down until the 55th minute. Shortly after Maatsen received the sacred yellow card on Llorente, Volkrug descended into the penalty area under pressure from Azpilicueta, but Contact is light. Guida's decision was the right one as he managed the match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund well.