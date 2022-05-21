Three games revealed in June 2022 with the date, including Assassin’s Creed Origins – Nerd4.life

Via the upcoming games section of Xbox Game Pass Found on Xbox consoles, you can see that a file June 2022 Three new games will be added to the catalog. Let’s talk about Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor Marching Fire and Shadowrun’s Return.

specially, Addition dates Some of the games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog are as follows:

June 1, 2022 – For Honor Marching Fire

June 7, 2022 – Assassin’s Creed Origins

June 21, 2022 – Shadowrun returns

in mid-April, Microsoft It’s confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be added to the service within two months, but no exact date has been set yet.



The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Origins

We also know that Assassin’s Creed assets will be added Xbox Game Pass In the cloud, console and PC version. For For Honor, the Cloud and Console Edition (already available) will become the Marching Fire Edition. In PC Game Pass, where the game was not present, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be added directly.

We also note that Assassin’s Creed Origins will soon be updated to 60fps on Xbox Series X | S and PS5, when played via backwards compatibility. Thus, the addition in Game Pass comes just in time for all those who have not played the Ubisoft title today and would like to do it better with the latest consoles.

Finally, here are all the games arriving in the second half of May 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.