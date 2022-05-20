May 21, 2022

Revenue was $14 billion with over 100 million accounts last year – Nerd4.life

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony, during the recent briefing to discuss the company’s future business strategies revealed some interesting data related to the PlayStation NetworkIt is the infrastructure at the heart of PS5 and PS4 digital services. Specifically, PSN has created sales for 14 billion dollars In the last fiscal year until 100 million monthly users Energetic.

Yoshida says PlayStation Network is the company’s largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) service, and plays an important role in Sony’s gaming business. A slide presented for the occasion also illustrates the continued growth that PSN has recorded over the years, given that in 2017, the service generated “only” $6.24 billion in revenue.


As part of future strategies, in the report published by Sony, we learned that the company aims to further enhance PlayStation Netwrok by launching additional and premium levels of PlayStation Plus and entering into agreements to integrate more content. For example, a slide shows the current video services available on PS5 and PS4, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV. In general, the company intends to promote all DTC services especially in the gaming sector.

Yoshida also explained in the same briefing that the Bungie acquisition aims to make PlayStation more “multiplatform.”

