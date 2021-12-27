Netflix, sting against joint accounts: a tough decision

Netflix has decided to take an official stand against the shared profiles. There is a strict decision coming that will unleash the users.

Catalog Netflix It is one of the largest instant messaging platforms, also thanks to its great contents and exclusive offers. Until today company Red Hastings Offers users of the last episodes of paper house Until the movie It was God’s hand Signed by Paolo Sorrentino. But not only that, in fact, for Italians, the new series is dedicated to Vicara and Bacon.

For this reason, the video streaming platform giant, every month, is ready to reassure its users Most Expected Content. Despite this, the American company is ready to take sides Against shared profilesMake a drastic decision that will cause some bad moods. Let’s go see what happens in the last few hours.

You may be interested >>> Telegram protects you from online spoilers: a feature like never before!

Netflix vs. joint accounts – will be deleted

Netflix So he decided to celebrate birthday Take the predictable and radical decision against shared profiles. In these hours, many users are having problems logging in. In fact the giant video stream He also left a message for this type of user. The notice stated:If you do not live with the account holder, You need your own account to continue watching Netflix. Is it your account? We will send you a verification codeAfter this message, the platform will send a file to its users double symbol to access the platform.

You may be interested >>> Amazon launched “Secret Santa”, many gifts planned: all the details

In addition, the service guarantees a limit on the operations that can be performed by one profile. Even the current trading rules are very strict in this sense and do not allow any occasion to share Profile with relatives, friends or even strangers. In fact, users will only be able to share their account with their family members. Moreover, the final ban For those who continue to carry out this infraction.