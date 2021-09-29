September 29, 2021

This man's surreal ending - Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul September 29, 2021

real trick for Gregory Jarvis. The man from Cassville, in the United States, is Sinking After winning the lottery. His body was found along a private beach in Saginaw Bay. According to the first reconstructions, Gregory was tying up his boat when it slipped and fell hitting his head, ending up in the water, and losing his life. In their pockets, the agents found the winning ticket: Jackpot of $45,000.

The victim had a lottery at Club Keno at Dufty’s Blue Water Inn in Cassville on September 13 but was waiting Dealing with papers to withdraw the amount. In fact, the Michigan Lottery Commission requires that winners of prizes over $600 must provide photo identification and their Social Security card to claim their winnings.

But bad luck fell on Gregory who He did not have time to collect money. An unprecedented story is going on in these hours among many stunned users. For now, the man’s family has remained silent without commenting or adding details about the incident.

