There are two important new rules regarding condominium parking starting in September and condominium repair

What are the two significant changes to condominium parking rules starting in September under the law? The issue of parking in residential units is subject to specific rules that each condominium must respect, as determined by the council.

Having a residential parking lot where you can safely park your car is very convenient for residential units and always represents an added value when you decide to buy a house. The established rules also relate to the allocation of parking spaces in the residential apartment, which is a condominium assembly that decides by majority to allocate spaces for residential units. Now there are two new sentences involved in this case. Let’s see what they expect.

Parking a car in someone else’s building becomes a crime

Vehicle damage can now be reported in the apartment complex’s courtyard

Parking a car in someone else’s building becomes a crime

The first significant change identified to condominium parking rules from September concerns parking in condominium units owned by other people. Based on what was decided by the recent ruling of the Court of Cassation, Anyone who parks their vehicle without a permit in a residential lot that is not theirs runs the risk of being charged with two crimes, trespassing and trespassing.

According to the Court of Cassation, when a person is subject to the cancellation of a parking permit in a residential complex by an official, and if the person continues to access the same parking lot, he commits a crime against individual freedom, i.e. the so-called trespassing on the property of others, residential units, and to protect their right to exclude Anyone who does not have permission to use common areas such as the courtyard can report strangers who park their car in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Vehicle damage can now be reported in the apartment complex’s courtyard

This was proven by another recent ruling issued by the Court of Cassation You can be sued for intentionally damaging cars in a condominium parking lot The act can be considered a crime and is also criminally prosecuted.

According to what the Court of Cassation explained, any person who intentionally damages cars in the complex’s parking lot, which is considered a place open to the public and is therefore exposed to what is called public doctrine, can be reported, regardless of its size. Damage, leading to criminal proceedings and even compensation for damage.

In fact, as the Supreme Court itself confirmed, the crime of intentional damage was decriminalized in 2016, but it is still considered an administrative violation, stipulating a fine ranging from 100 to 8,000 euros, with the obligation to compensate for the damage caused. But nevertheless, damage done in a place open to the public is still considered a crime, to which also applies the aggravating circumstances of the so-called breach of public trust which makes the conduct criminally punishable, because if a person intentionally causes damage to anything, he breaks the public trust, That is, he deliberately disrespects the property of others.

It is also worth noting Building repairWhich finally came into effect this summer, starting in July, after 10 years of waiting, which is what we talked about in this dedicated article.