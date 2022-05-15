May 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The worst president in history - Il Tempo

The worst president in history – Il Tempo

Samson Paul May 15, 2022 1 min read

Maria Giovanna Magli criticizes President Biden. During the episode “Controcorrente” that aired on Saturday 14 May, the journalist explained the reasons why one cannot continue on a sterile peaceful path that leaves the time one finds. “I think pacifism is a losing movement because I think there is no peace without justice. All those who are crying out for peace in this country had to take seriously the history of Sweden, Finland and NATO because this is a form of objective pressure against it. Putin, on the other hand. , if the answer is not the time because he is angry, what are the foundations of peace?

“But you can’t give in to Putin because the Ukrainians aren’t right – that’s the variable we still forget. Zelensky could also be a politically motivated comedian, he could also take orders from America, Biden could be the worst president ever seen (that’s Mariah’s opinion). Giovanna Magli) and for his conversations about the butcher, the criminal is taken up, but it is also true that the situation on Earth is that Zelensky cannot even give up Crimea. ”

See also  An unscrupulous move by Russia - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Televoto Eurovision 2022: Here’s how to vote

May 15, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine, Kyiv: Negotiations to evacuate 60 people (doctors and serious injuries) from Azovstal

May 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Laura Pausini praises Sanremo but Rai doesn’t broadcast it

May 14, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

US commitment in Southeast Asia to balance China’s weight

May 15, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

How much do you do with a full tank? What you do not know about new cars

May 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In space there may be “invisible walls” caused by unknown particles

May 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rivetti: “Modina is amazing in the Super Cup. For B, we’ll reinforce an already difficult group”

May 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt