April 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The world's longest submarine cable starts from Genoa: 3 billion people are connected to the 2Africa . network

April 16, 2022

put The longest submarine cable in the world: Once completed (that is, anchored in the extension of the Pearl in the Middle East) it will arrive An extension of 45,000 km. It is positioned three meters below the seabed and equipped with 16 optical fiber pairs, and will be operational by 2024.

Installation started in the Sturla region of Genoa. The cable starts from Equinix’s new Genovese CNDC (Carrier Neutral, Single Operator Data Center), connected to existing data centers in Milan and Frankfurt, and will soon be linked with a second cable. Vodafone, partner in the 2Africa extension in Genoa, teamed up with Equinix to install the cable, while Retelit provided the front end.

“Our vision has become a reality: we are very proud to be the city that hosts the new GN1 submarine cable docking centre. We will now be one of Europe’s leading digital ports, playing a key role in data transmission globally. Marco Pucci, Mayor of Genoa, stated that These are heroes.

The 2Africa Consortium aims to provide offers Connecting to nearly 3 billion people spread across three continents – Africa, Europe and Asia. The submarine cable will sail around Africa and when installation is complete it will touch 46 sites. The goal is to offer a connection at 180 terabytes per second. Behind the 2Africa Consortium are giants such as China Mobile, Meta, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt and Vodafone.


