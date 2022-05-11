The Unknown Message from the Sacred Chambers – Libero Quotidiano

Pope Francesco would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the latter has no intention of the slightest. Despite the commitment shown by the Pope in the search for a peaceful way to resolve the conflict in UkraineFor now, it seems that there is no possibility that the Pope will actually fly to Moscow, or anywhere else, to meet with the leader of the Kremlin.

Among other things, there is no shortage of attacks from Russia on the Pope, such as the attack of the parliamentarian in the Duma which made it clear that Bergoglio is completely unwelcome in Moscow at this historical point. In fact, the Pope was invited to visit Joe Biden Instead of Putin: From the Russian point of view, the US president is the worst enemy, given that US economic, military and intelligence support may decisively help the Ukrainian resistance. Among other things, the Pope also abandoned the meeting with Patriarch Kirillciting the “confusion” that could arise.

According to what was said Newspaperwho had received a letter from someone inside the “Holy Chambers”, the Pope’s suggestion to make a trip to Moscow would have been just one Transfer “media”. An additional confirmation came from another clergyman well aware of what is happening in the Holy See: “Yes, it is true, it was confirmed by two Apostolic minors of the Old School, one of whom was at that time Parolin as Safari Secretary. It is more than an informational move, it is a real will of the Father The Most Holy, but the Orthodox Patriarchate is hostile to the visit of the Roman pontiff of Moscow and has aroused opposition since the time of John Paul II. “