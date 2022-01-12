The Sun Had Huge Rings Like Saturn: That’s Why We Don’t Have a “Super-Earth”

Earth could be different from what we know. In fact, scientists have noticed that our planet is relatively small compared to the rocky inner planets seen in other star systems, and it seems that they discovered The answer to why the giant Earth was not formed.

according to one The study was published in natural astronomy, in fact, by simulating the formation of the solar system hundreds of times on a computer, it turns out that the most accurate model for reproducing the formation that we can observe today is the one that sees The sun was originally surrounded by huge rings of gas and dust: a feature that astronomers have already noticed in young and distant stars in the space.

This model, in fact, results in Earth in dimensions as we know it, but it also proves reliable in reference to other properties of the Solar System such as the presence of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, the masses of the inner planets and the Kuiper belt of comets and asteroids.