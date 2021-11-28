The only one in London

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the most unique cars in the world. This is not only based on the fact that It costs about 11 million euros Which exudes luxury and distinction from every square millimeter, but also from a very specific matter: it was built in one example.

In fact the car visible through the above video, uploaded to YouTube by TFJJ, is the same unit that the French brand showed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. La Voiture Noire shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is clearly the same car as well.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, we must say that the supercar is concerned not only with aesthetics, precious materials and refinement, but also looks at the point. In fact, a massive 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine was introduced under the chassis capable of accomplishing 1500 hp and 1600 Nm of torque. Sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h is carried out in 2.4 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited to 420 km / h.

Anyway, La Voiture Noire has just been shown to promote “La Bouteille Noire” by Champagne Carbon. This is a one-of-a-kind carbon fiber bottle that honors the most expensive car in the world until recently (now The most expensive is the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail). To anyone who wants to see the car live, let’s say It will be held in Leicester Square, London until early December.

Finally, without leaving Molsheim, we want to close by referring you to another crazy car: there it is Chiron SS 300+ sound when it’s cold.