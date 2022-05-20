Moscow announces: “Azovestal is completely in our hands” – Ultima Ora

May 21, 2022

Karen Hines May 21, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – ROME, May 20 – The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is completely under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Moscow, TASS reported, and also published a video of the surrender. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin of “the end of the operation and the complete liberation of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol from Ukrainian militants.”

“The last group of 531 militants from Azovstal surrendered today,” Russian defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Mosca said 2,439 fighters had surrendered. Konashenkov added that Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov battalion, was taken from the steel plant “in a special armored vehicle” to Russian-controlled territory “because the population hated him and wanted to kill him for the many atrocities he committed.” . (handle).

