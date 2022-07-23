July 23, 2022

The Mediterranean continues to warm up, reaching tropical temperatures

Karen Hines July 23, 2022


The persistence of the African anticyclone in the Mediterranean has a significant impact on sea surface temperatures, particularly in the Lower Tyrrhenian and Ionian depressions.
For over a month, air temperatures have been consistently above average, with the exception of some choppy and windy days.

This above-average thermal coastline in the lower troposphere, combined with the constant sunlight on the sea surface, leads to an inevitable increase in Mediterranean surface temperatures. I think the average temperature of the Mediterranean is currently around 3 degrees Celsius above average of the period. As you can see from the map of sea temperatures measured on July 21, peaks 29.2°C in the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea and 29°C in the Strait of Sicily. We’re talking about tropical temperatures, such as those in the Gulf of Mexico or the “hot pool” of Oceania.

This is a rather dangerous situation, given that we are only in the middle of summer and have reached our highest sea temperatures between the end of August and the month of September. We remember, in fact, that the sea has the ability to heat very slowly and get rid of excess heat just as slowly.

As sea temperatures rise, the risk of large thermal variances when Atlantic turbulence arrives is inevitably higher, resulting in stronger and more abundant thunderstorms on average. Moreover, the possibility of training is now more and more frequent easier Tropical cyclones during the fall. typical structure of hurricanein fact, that such a need becomes (among various factors) for a sea temperature equal to or higher than +26°C

