The weekly magazine “Luce e vita” has been changed: more space for digital

The weekly chronicler of the Diocese of Molfetta, Ruvo, Giovinazzo and Terlizzi changes its face, facing the challenges of the times and giving more space to digital content. The newspaper, founded nearly a hundred years ago, will survive in 1924.

“The reflections made in recent years and the analysis of objective phenomena in relation to the reader’s relationship to the information in the paper – wrote Director Luigi Sparapano – led the editorial board to involve the entire diocesan community in an editorial redesign of the Diocese Weekly light and life To reach its centenary (1924-2014) with an honest proposal for its history and keeping pace with the times. We recently had an ad hoc meeting with the clergy which was followed by a online survey On the Internet in which 240 readers participated, a representative sample of the structure of the diocese, the results of which are written in full in the appendix ».

At the meeting last July 15, in the presence of Bishop Domenico, Treasurer Don Angelo Matson and Director of the Office of Social Communication Michelangelo Parisi, the assembly gathered. light and life He agreed to the most substantiated proposal, to promote and publish the newspaper above all through digital channels, accepting a very strict request, that of ensuring the availability of the paper newspaper for the older part. The former editors of the weekly have also been personally consulted for comfort about the proposal, who, under the same circumstances, have certainly said they support.”

Therefore, from September, the new editorial proposal, which was launched in September, will be launched with initial monitoring by December. The cost of a digitally printed newspaper is 1 euro. “Bishop Domenico said he was satisfied with this planning effort – concluded the Director – to be carried out as it proceeded in the direction of a deliberate management of the changes taking place. This, as is natural, brings with it positive and possibly negative aspects, but the goal is certainly to re-release an important resource, light and life, which our diocesan community so zealously wants to protect and strengthen. There will also be an improvement in the newspaper’s content system by the editorial staff.