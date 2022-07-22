Amazon bought One Medical for $3.9 billion — it wants to reinvent healthcare

Amazon has formalized the acquisition of One Medical Reaffirming its interest in the health sector . process of $3.9 billion Thanks to her, the online shopping giant will have access to OneMedical’s network of more than 150 medical clinics in the US that provide health benefits to more than 8000 companies.

long term strategy

we think that Health care is at the top of the list of experiences to be reinvented. Book an appointment, wait weeks or even months to be seen, take a break from work, head to the clinic, find a parking space, wait in the waiting room, take the test which often boils down to a few minutes’ meeting with the doctor, then we go to the pharmacy: We see many opportunities to improve the quality of the experience and to give people back valuable time from their days.

Amazon doesn’t hide why it made its first major acquisition under CEO Andy Jesse. to describe Amazon’s Healthcare Plans Are Neil Lindsey Senior Vice President of Amazon Health Services:

The CEO is more direct when he indicates that the acquisition is part of a long term strategy:

We love to innovate to make what should be easier, and we want to be one of the companies that will dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next few years.

One Medical provides its primary care service to consumers directly through a subscription service, and to employees through agreements between One Medical and companies. Beneficiaries can access the Help Network through physician offices operating in the area and the virtual assistance service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. United. According to unofficial estimates, One Medical has approximately 800,000 members in 25 US states.

For the final conclusion of the agreement, it will be necessary to wait for the positive vote of the shareholders of One Medical and to carry out the necessary actions provided for by law. Amir Dan Rubin will remain CEO of One Medical after the acquisition.