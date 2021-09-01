September 1, 2021

The Master Chief Collection, a strange new armor between history and myth - Nerd4.life

The Master Chief Collection, a strange new armor between history and myth – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 1, 2021 1 min read

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Began to enter into a series of Kinda weird armor, compared to lore, inside Halo 3 with the arrival of Season 8, which turns the Spartans into absolutely colorful fighters in between. History and legends.

With a marked deviation from the Halo tradition, which has usually seen Spartans follow a rather meticulous pattern as to the aesthetics of armor, Season 8 It ranges from really very different inspirations to even somewhat exotic for context.


Halo: The Master Chief Collection features armor somewhat atypical for Halo 3

Then we find armor of the old Norse style, some of which seem to be directly derived from Skyrim, or others in style Medieval, complete with a plague medical mask, but also intricate helmets that summon knights and crusaders.


There is also a kind of plague doctor in Halo 3

In addition, there are also deflections in the ancient Greek style, with references to the respective myths, armor in the style of Roman gladiators and warriors, and many other somewhat unusual options for the Halo series.


Kind of crusader knight in Halo 3

A type of Skyrim Dovahkiin in Halo 3

This is a notable push toward heavy character customization in the multiplayer mode Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which makes the samurai armor seen in Halo Infinite almost sober during the early seasons.

