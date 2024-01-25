The landing was not very smooth, as the Japanese probe turned on its side – Corriere.it

for this reason Japanese slim probe The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon had problems with its solar panels not providing power: it flipped on its side upon reaching Scioli Crater. This was discovered by the small spherical Sora-Q rover, about the size of a baseball, which was able to take a photo as soon as it emerged from the Lev-1 container, which moves by hopping like a grasshopper but remains like the mother probe without power. Sora-Q and Lev-1 were successfully launched by Slim. to'Japanese space agency JAXA He said in a statement that he hopes that in the next few weeks, as the moon continues its orbit, sunlight can reach the solar panels and provide more energy. To save what little is left, The probe was shut down, waiting for better times.