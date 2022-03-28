Influenza, the epidemic curve continues to rise: in Trentino the infection rate is 2.36 cases per thousand inhabitants. An increase in children under the age of five

Trento. The Trentinotogether with VenetoAnd the LazioAnd the MoliseAnd the Campania And the Sardiniais one of the areas that have an impact Below the baseline threshold for influenza. This means that few cases have been discovered so far by the so-called “guardian doctors”.

According to a recent Influnet report, the National Influenza Epidemiological and Virological Surveillance System, The epidemic curve of influenza-like syndromes continues to rise and is above the epidemic threshold with an incidence level equal to 4.76 cases were helped per thousand.

The presence of influenza viruses increases in the samples analyzed. Last week at the national level, in fact, 32% of the swabs analyzed by the InfluNet lab tested positive for influenza viruses (7.2% since the start of monitoring). In all age groups, the incidence of influenza-like syndromes is يكون Slight increase in children under 5 years.

Specifically, in the 0-4 age group the incidence is 14.82 cases per thousand assisted, in the 5-14 year age group it is 6.94 in the 15-64 age group 4.46 and among individuals 65 years or older up to 1.77 For every thousand help.

Overall, since the start of the 2021/2022 season, 634 influenza A viruses and 5 influenza B viruses have been identified. Among the A viruses, the H3N2 subtype is prevalent.