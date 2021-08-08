The Italian tops Group A – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

2-1 The wrongdoer has no transmission problems.

40-15 Sinner’s strong foreign service.

30-15 aces per sinner.

15-15 Sinner pass with a backhand diagonal win after the American landed the net.

0-15 great all along the line in response from the Americans.

1-1 lead and McDonald’s shot wins the 0-0 serve.

40-0 Sinner’s long defense.

30-0 American Qatari backhand.

15-0 service and true McDonald’s.

1-0 Sinner maintains his serve in his first appearance in the final.

40-30 long backhand from the middle of the Italian field.

40-15 long answer from McDonald’s.

30-15 service and wrong right.

15-15 Run to the right from the center of the blue field.

15-0 on the American right bar.

0-0 starts! Wrong beats.

Start the first group

23.09 The 19-year-old is the first Italian ever to fight for the title at the ATP in Washington, and today’s win would make him the youngest champion at this tournament after world number three Juan Martin del Potro, who was. 19 when he beat Victor Troicki without dropping any sets to win his fourth ATP Tour title.

23.07 MacKenzie McDonald won the raffle and chose to receive.

23.05 Warm-up begins in Washington.

23.04 players on the field! Who will succeed Nick Kyrgios?

23.02 The American also beat Belarusian Ilga Ivaska by 6-4, then defeated Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2.

23.00 A very tough tournament for the long-term American who eliminated the big names Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Pierre and Kei Nishikori: McDonald beat the Australian in a double 6-4, while the French won 6-7 6-4 6-4 and finally the Japanese 6-4 3-6 7 -5.

22.58 The first alternate ATP Final for the 1995 American class after a long career in minor tournaments: the 107th in the world in this position is actually number 64 and if he succeeds he will improve his ranking by returning to the top 60.

22.56 Finally, the Next Generation Finals champion is first in the race to Milan and just over 1,000 points from direct qualification ahead of Auger-Aliassime.

22.54 Blue is also almost tenth in the race to Turin: in the event of a win, it will fall behind the last available places for the top 8 of the year.

22.52 The Italian wants to finish 15th: in the event of a win, he will be ranked best bypassing Gael Monfils, Roberto Bautista Agut and Felix Auger-Aliassime almost 18th with 2545 points.

22.50 If we also add the victory in the 2019 Next Generation Finals against Alex de Minaur, the Italian really has an insane balance added to last week’s first doubles final and 3 opponents won by 1 loss. Finally, blue has a balance between two wins and one defeat in futures.

22.48 The fourth professional final of the 2001 class, and the third this year after a win in Melbourne over Stefano Trafaglia and a defeat in Miami in the ATP 1000 against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. The first final match ended with a victory last year in Sofia over Vasek Pospisil.

22.46 Sener in Washington reached the semi-finals with Korda in the doubles after victories in the first round against Bayer Withrow and then against Tiafoe and Kyrgios.

22.44 Blue also tries to make the bones equal in doubles: in fact in Atlanta they won all challenges in two sets except for the final victory over Jordan Thompson and Steve Johnson 6-4 (6) 6-7 10-3. landslide victories over Gonzalez and Erlich with a score of 6-2, 6-2, against Huey and Bayer for 7-6 (4) and 6-4, and finally defeated Arevalo and Reyes-Varilla 6-3, 6-4.

22.42 The Blue anyway made up for Atlanta’s early elimination against Australian Christopher O’Connell who defeated him 7-6 (7) 6-4 to win the first final at the 500 level.

22.40 against the American, he won yesterday 7-6 6-1, while he won the second round with the Finn 6-2 6-4 with a similar score over Johnson. Finally, he broke the tie to beat Korda.

22.38 The Blues haven’t lost a set yet, on a path that led them to their fourth ATP Final and first in the 500, as they beat Steve Johnson, Sebastian Korda and Emile Rossofory.

22.36 Yannick Sener returns to the field with a landslide 7-6 (2) 6-1 singles victory over host Jenson Brosby and the next defeat in the semi-finals in a double duel with Sebastian Korda against Venus/Skobieski for 6-3 6-0.

22.34 The men’s doubles final was held between Japan’s MacLachlan and South Africa’s Clasen, and Australia’s Venus with Britain’s Skopsky: the aforementioned duo won for the first time 7-6 (4) 6-4.

22.32 The first-ever showdown between two players vying for the Citi Open title. The match will start as scheduled on the second day starting at 20.00 Italian time on the pitch and therefore not earlier than 23.00 Italian time.

22.30 Good evening and welcome back to the live stream of the match between Jannik Sinner and Mackenzie McDonald, a valid challenge to the ATP Washington 2021 men’s singles final in the United States.

