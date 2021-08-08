The mobile phone is a companion today. In fact, most of us carry our phones everywhere we go. Whether at work, at a dinner with friends, or simply at the gym, many of them always have their smartphones close at hand. Precisely for this reason, we must be very careful about the way we take care of it. In fact, the phone needs some precautions that we cannot deny, if we want it to work well and for a long time.

Beware of this mistake that many make as it irreversibly damages the smartphone battery

Many are wondering how to keep their smartphone battery active and lasting. Many seek advice everywhere to achieve this goal. Unfortunately, there is a mistake that many make unconsciously, following a remedy that, at least for the time being, has not found any concrete and scientific opinion. In fact, some time ago many began to put their cell phone battery in an aluminum bag and then store it in the freezer For about 10-12 hours. According to this method, the battery will get new life in this way, and it will work better than before.

Some claim that placing the battery in the freezer will make it last longer, and according to this treatment, storing the battery in the freezer will allow it to recover and avoid heat. In fact, we really have to pay attention to this mistake that many make because it irreversibly damages the smartphone battery!

There is absolutely no evidence that the battery in the freezer can last longer. exactly the contrary! We can really permanently damage our smartphone. So, if we see that the years have passed and the battery is struggling to survive for a long time, let’s replace it. In this case, it will be easier to protect our mobile without making any kind of mistake.

