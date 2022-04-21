The household savings rate reached 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 Assinews.it

The eurozone household savings rate was 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 (compared to 15.0% in the third quarter of 2021), which is close to values ​​observed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

This data comes from the preliminary publication of the seasonally adjusted quarterly accounts for the European sector EurostatEuropean Union Statistical Office.

At the same time, the rate of household investment in the eurozone increased from 9.6% to 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the highest rate since the first quarter of 2009.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the share of corporate profits (non-financial companies) increased from 40.4% to 40.7% in the eurozone.

investment rate Business In the eurozone, it rose to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 22.9% in the previous quarter. Institutional Investment Rate Peaks Observed in 2015 Q2, 2017 Q2, 2019 Q2,

The fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 are associated with significant imports of intellectual property products that reflect the effects of globalization.

Household saving rate and its components

The decline in the household savings rate in the euro area was attributed to a consumption increase of 0.5%, while the total disposable income of households decreased by 1.4%.

Household investment rate and its components

The increase in the investment rate for households in the eurozone is explained by a 2.2% increase in total fixed investment, while total disposable income decreased by 1.4%.

The share of non-financial companies in the profit and its components

The increase in the share of corporate profits in the Eurozone is explained by the increase in the total value added of companies at a faster rate (+0.9%) than employee compensation (wages and social contributions) plus taxes minus production subsidies (+0.3%).

