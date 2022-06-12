All games announced at the June 12, 2022 event – Nerd4.life

Tonight – June 12, 2022 – Broadcast Xbox and Bethesda 2022 game show. It was a trailer-packed event, presented to the public at high speed. The gameplay was the main feature, as promised by Phil Spencer. Hopes were obviously high, but you know how to tell us if she’s satisfied or not.

The Redfall Pillars game opened in the evening. For the first time, we’ve seen some co-op based first-person shooter gameplay.

Then it’s time for the eagerly awaited Hollow Knight, which will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in D1. What is D1? Unfortunately we still don’t know. Then it was a new and interesting song High on Life, voiced by the English stranger Morty from Rick and Morty.

Arguably one of the biggest announcements is the fact that all Riot Games games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. How not to mention the long-awaited confirmation: Kojima is teaming up with Xbox Game Studios to create a cloud-based game!



starfield

Perhaps the most anticipated game is Starfield, Bethesda’s game expected in early 2023. Here’s a long introduction.

Among the novelties, there was also a space for Minecraft Legends, an action and strategy game that changes the rules of the classic Mojang game. Then it is impossible not to mention the arrival of Naraka Bladepoint on Xbox, since D1 is in Game Pass.

There was also room to display Diablo 4 Necromancer, the latest game category confirmed and coming soon. We also found out about the Overwatch 2 release date, at least in the Early Access version.

Among the expected news was also Forza Motorsport, which will have real-time ray tracing even during the races. The gameplay video gives an idea of ​​the high-quality graphics.

The ads weren’t over yet, however, there was also room for:

Tell us, What’s your opinion From the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 conference?