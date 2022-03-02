March 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The final ultimatum to the Russians in Konotop: "Give up or we'll burn you to the ground." Mayor: "Fav** let's fight." Towards the agreement - video

The final ultimatum to the Russians in Konotop: “Give up or we’ll burn you to the ground.” Mayor: “Fav** let’s fight.” Towards the agreement – video

Samson Paul March 2, 2022 2 min read

When the ultimatum expires, an agreement will be reached between the local Konotop administration and Russian forces. This was confirmed to CNN by the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zyvitsky: “The conversation with the Russians lasted about 12 minutes. There will be no change in government. Russians are interested in public order. There will be no troop movement. The Ukrainian flag is in place.” Moscow has not yet confirmed the agreement. This morning, March 2, the Russian army issued an ultimatum to the citizens of Konotop in northern Ukraine: “Surface or we will destroy you with artillery.” To restore Russian order, it was the mayor of the city, Artem Semenikhin, who gave an impromptu speech with his fellow citizens, Ukrainian media reported, citing the Telegram channel. Konotop LiveHe said: The Russians came to us and told me to put the city under their control. I answered him: “Damn you! You are the occupiers!” And they: “We are not occupiers. We have a special operation ””. However, the mayor immediately made it clear that he did not intend to give in to the ultimatum, which the Russians were to set for 13 years, Italian time: “I I will fight: let us take up arms and fight. But the decision must be taken by all of us, because the artillery is directed at us.”

Read also:

See also  Covid, London "expects" third dose. A downward trend in injuries after the boom in recent weeks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

What is CIPS, an alternative to SWIFT

March 2, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

EU Ukraine Divides Europe, Zelensky Signs Candidacy: European Parliament vote on 1 March. Borel brakes – video

March 1, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

The Central Bank of Russia is trying to move the $630 billion treasury to tax havens: it has been blocked by the United States

February 28, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Horoscope for March 3rd: Virgo is positive, Capricorn is ambitious

March 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Not only walking, these three exercises that should be done comfortably in front of the TV will be enough to slim the legs and strengthen the buttocks

March 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Juventus, Viola’s new shot after Vlahovic: the choice was made

March 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

MIUI 13 Stable: link for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO | Download

March 2, 2022 Gerald Bax